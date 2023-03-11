Former NFL player JJ Watt breaks silence on Burnley trip with social media post

Former NFL player JJ Watt has taken to Twitter to break his silence and seemingly confirm that he is in Lancashire amid suggestions he is keen to buy a minority stake in Burnley.

Speculation first circled about Watt’s intentions after images emerged on social media of the 33-year-old, who retired from the NFL in January, watching the Championship leaders from the US.

Yesterday, journalist Simon Evans reported that the American was set for talks with the club officials.

Watt has taken to Twitter to break his silence and seemingly confirm that he is in the North West – posting pictures of the Lancashire landscape.

Watt has made it no secret in the past that he would be interested in owning a minority stake in a football club and there is precedent at Burnley.

Another former NFL player, Malcolm Jenkins, is already a part-owner of the Clarets after becoming a minority investor in October 2021.

Watt is expected to be at Turf Moor for Burnley’s game against Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The Verdict

There has been plenty of speculation about Watt, his whereabouts, and his intentions, but he’s taken to Twitter to break his silence and confirm that he’s in Lancashire.

While he’s yet to overtly say that he’s interested in investing in Burnley, all the signs do appear to be there.

He’s indicated he’s keen to invest in a club previously while there is precedent for such a deal and he’s in Lancashire at the moment.

Vincent Kompany’s side are likely to put a show on for him against relegation-threatened Wigan this afternoon.