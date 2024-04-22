Sunderland have been continuously linked to Reims boss Will Still, and may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the 31-year-old this summer.

Mike Dodds is set to be in the caretaker hotseat until the end of the season, although they could opt to make an early appointment should the right candidate come forward.

Michael Beale was an unpopular appointment with Black Cats supporters, and he failed to win over the doubters during his two-month spell at the helm.

Championship Table (As it stands April 22nd) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 43 5 63 10 Preston North End 44 -5 63 11 Cardiff City 44 -11 62 12 Bristol City 44 4 59 13 Sunderland 44 1 56 14 Swansea City 44 -5 56 15 Watford 44 1 53 16 Millwall 44 -12 53

Sunderland currently sit 13th in the Championship table, and have failed to build on their play-off campaign from last season, meaning their attentions have turned to planning for 2024/25 where they will be keen to get the crucial appointment right this time.

Dodds is in interim charge but the club have had four permanent managers in two years and are in need of the next boss to take a young squad to the next level.

Sunderland's Will Still interest

Sunderland's interest in Will Still was well-documented at the time of Tony Mowbray's departure, but was quickly quashed when a report from French outlet Score.fr claimed that there was little chance of him leaving his role with the Ligue 1 outfit in December.

However, HITC reported that Still remains as the Black Cats' first choice target, and the club have held a long-standing interest in the 31-year-old having made an approach for him following Mowbray's exit in December.

There are just under 18 months remaining on Still's current contract with Reims, securing his future with the French club until the end of next season, but also leaving him potentially vulnerable to approaches in the summer.

Still continues to be heavily linked with the role, with recent reports suggesting his current side Reims are now planning for life without the 31-year-old next season, thus indicating a move to Wearside could be on the cards.

Will Still latest

Sunderland's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, recently said that they would be willing to pay a compensation fee to a club in order to get the manager that they wanted, which would be the case if they landed on Still being the right man for the job.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Ligue 1 team is looking for potential replacements for their current coach.

Not only that, but amid reports linking Sunderland to Still, a report from L'Union via Sport Witness states that Reims are said to be keen on Habib Beye.

He played for Newcastle United between 2007 and 2009, and is now in management with Red Star in the Championnat National, which is France’s third division.

Will Still to Sunderland

Sunderland have been on the cusp of something great in the Championship for the last two seasons, and have the youngest squad by average age in the league, and Still would be a logical appointment in that sense.

He is a young manager with plenty of promise, and could guide a team through their development, with Sunderland having future proofed themselves well, and have some promising young players who could quickly be developed into players who are too good for the second tier.

All of that, combined with the size of the club, the fanbase, and the potential it has, will be extremely attractive for many managers. Still is not guaranteed, but there will likely be a plethora of other candidates lining up to give the job a crack should they fail to agree a deal with Reims.

Links to other coaches will certainly give Sunderland fans hope in terms of securing his services this summer, though.