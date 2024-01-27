Highlights Gary Rowett emerges as contender for Charlton Athletic head coach role after sacking of Michael Appleton.

Gary Rowett has emerged as a candidate for the Charlton Athletic head coach role after Michael Appleton was sacked in the week following their poor run of form.

Gary Rowett a contender for Charlton Athletic job

Even though Appleton was only appointed earlier in the campaign, a 12-game winless run forced the board to make a change after the loss to Northampton at home.

Whilst they remain without a win, a 1-1 draw at Blackpool today was a good result, but the Londoners remain in a difficult position, sitting 18th in League One, just four points above the relegation zone with 17 games to go.

Therefore, it’s crucial that the club make the right decision when it comes to naming Appleton’s successor, and several names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few days, including Nathan Jones.

And, another ex-Stoke City boss is seemingly on Charlton’s radar, as the South London Press revealed that Rowett is a target.

“Former Millwall manager Gary Rowett is one of the out-of-work bosses that has come up on Charlton Athletic’s radar.

“Former Birmingham boss John Eustace and Michael Duff, most recently at Swansea City but with solid League One achievements at Barnsley and Cheltenham Town, were also strong early contenders. Rowett has been out of work since opting to leave Millwall in October after a four-year spell which saw him push them on to the fringes of the play-offs in a number of seasons.”

Gary Rowett would be a coup for Charlton

On paper, Rowett would appear to be a brilliant choice for Charlton, and considering most of his career has been spent in the Championship, it would be a real coup to convince him to drop to League One.

But, Charlton are a club with potential, so they’re right to aim high, and if the 49-year-old believes in the project on offer, he could be the man to take them back to the second tier.

Rowett has plenty of coaching experience, having started out as manager of Burton, before managing Birmingham, Derby and Stoke before his most recent job which was with Millwall.

His time at Stoke didn’t go to plan, but other than that, Rowett has generally done very well, and whilst there were frustrating times for the Lions under his guidance, the reality is that he had them overperforming in comparison to their budget.

So, it makes sense that Charlton want to speak to Rowett, but they will be aware that it’s going to be difficult to get him to drop down to a club who are battling to stay in League One as it stands.

Charlton need a quick decision

The performance and the result against Blackpool was good today, and it will give the board a bit more time to find the right man.

But, they know that they need to make a swift decision here, and it’s crucial that they make the right appointment to help the club kick-on after years of struggling, which they will hope to change moving forward.