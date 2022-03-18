Former midfielder questions Steve Bruce’s long-term future at West Brom with simple message

Ex-West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer is unsure how safe Steve Bruce’s position is with the Baggies.

Bruce only took over at the Hawthorns in February, but his results so far in charge have not been spectacular.

Palmer believes that there is uncertainty around Bruce’s security in the new role, with a play-off place maybe being required to keep his job.

Bruce replaced Valerien Ismael in the post as Baggies boss, with the former Barnsley manager having been sacked after only a few months in charge.

It took seven games for Bruce to win his first game in charge and that run saw West Brom plummet down the Championship table.

“You never know, in football, you never know,” said Palmer, via Give Me Sport.

West Brom’s form has picked up in the last couple of weeks.

The Baggies have earned seven points from the last nine available to the side.

That includes taking four points from Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Those two results have brought some optimism to the club, as Bruce’s side are now six points adrift of the play-off places.

West Brom have also moved to 12th in the Championship table with nine games still remaining this campaign.

Up next for Bruce’s side is a trip to face Bristol City on March 19.

The Verdict

West Brom can still make the play-off places but it will require an incredible run of form.

A six point gap can be hauled in over nine games but there are also a lot of teams above West Brom who will be looking to make up that ground from a safer position.

Bruce has turned things around in recent weeks which does offer some optimism.

Ultimately, a mid-table finish would be an underwhelming season for the recently relegated West Brom.