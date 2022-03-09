Former Middlesbrough man sends transfer warning ahead of summer window

Jonathan Woodgate believes that Middlesbrough could be vulnerable to losing several key players if they don’t win promotion this season.

Defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last night means Chris Wilder’s men are 8th in the table, although they are still firmly in the hunt to go up.

However, speaking to Genting Casino, Woodgate explained how Premier League clubs may be waiting to pounce for some of their top talents, with Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones already attracting attention.

“I think if Middlesbrough don’t go up, then the clubs are going to come bidding for those players along with Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier – there is a lot of young talent there.”

Another year outside the top-flight could mean that Boro do have to cash in on one or two of their key assets, with Spence the most likely to depart from the players mentioned.

He is contracted to Boro but is out on loan to Nottingham Forest, with his displays at the City Ground having caught the eye of Bayern Munich.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Woodgate’s assessment here, and the reality is that most Championship clubs are in a similar position in that they know top-flight clubs have the financial power to sign their best players.

Spence’s sale seems inevitable, so fans will hope that the cash he brings in may mean the rest of the team isn’t disrupted, but we know that may not be the case.

For Boro though, they will hope to win promotion, which is still a real possibility, and that changes the outlook entirely.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.