Former Middlesbrough man sends message to club’s supporters as new move confirmed

Striker Britt Assombalonga has paid tribute to Middlesbrough, after the 28-year-old’s new club was confirmed.

Having joined ‘Boro from Nottingham Forest for a reported £15million back in the summer of 2017, Assombalonga went on to make 161 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 47 goals.

But after falling down the pecking order at ‘Boro under Neil Warnock last season, Assombalonga left the club this summer, following the expiry of his contract.

Can you get 25/25 on this Middlesbrough legends quiz?

1 of 25 In what year did Stuart Boam join Middlesbrough? 1970 1971 1972 1973

Now, the striker’s new club has been revealed, after it was announced on Saturday that Assombalonga has completed a move to Turkey, signing a three-year deal with newly promoted top-flight team Adana Demirspor.

In the wake of that switch to Turkey, Assombalonga has now moved to send a farewell message to Middlesbrough, as his links with the club officially come to an end.

Taking to Twitter after confirmation of his new move, Assombalonga was quick to thank ‘Boro for his four years at the club, describing his experience at the club as a positive one, and wishing the Championship outfit all the best for the future.

To everyone at Middlesbrough football Club, I want to thank you all for the past 4 years! It’s been a good journey & came across so many good people! Coaches, fans & especially the players what a changing room🤣❤️ All the best for the future 👊🏽 #UTB — BA (@BrittOfficials) July 3, 2021

The Verdict

This is good to see from Assombalonga in fairness.

The striker’s time at The Riverside Stadium didn’t end in the best way, after seemingly falling out of favour under Warnock during the 2020/21 campaign.

Even so, Assombalonga was a very useful player for ‘Boro for several years, making a big impact with his goals, so he still ought to be fondly remembered for those contributions.

It also seems as though Asssombalonga also appreciates his experiences at ‘Boro, which is good to see given the opportunity they gave him, and there may be a few of the club’s who are following his latest career move with a fair amount of interest.