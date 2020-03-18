Former Middlesbrough man reveals mixed feelings over club’s historic landmark

It was a day that will live long in the memory of every Middlesbrough fan.

A 128-year wait for a major trophy came to an end on an eventful day in Cardiff as the Teessiders won the Carling Cup after a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the Millennium Stadium.

There was jubilation in the stands and on the pitch after the full-time whistle, but one man came away from that memorable day with somewhat mixed feelings.

Jonathan Greening had been a key part of Steve McClaren’s reign at Middlesbrough and was a regular feature in the side that worked their way to the final, with the midfielder appearing in every round up until the semi-final.

After feeling like he’d earned a place in McClaren’s side for the biggest afternoon in the club’s history, the moment that Greening found out he wasn’t involved was one which brought ‘mixed feelings’.

Jonathan Greening, speaking exclusively to 888sport, said: “It was the worst day of my life and the best day.

“I played nearly every round up to the semi-final then got injured in that with my thigh.

“Steve McClaren said if I could get back in training the week before I’d definitely be involved even if just from the bench.

“So I got back to fitness and on the day I had 52 people coming down from Scarborough – family and friends – and I was thinking that worst case scenario I’d be on the bench but when he read the team out I hadn’t even made that.

“A cup final. The Millennium Stadium with all your family and friends there.

“You can imagine how that felt.”

Greening added: “Obviously I was delighted for the team and that the players got to lift the trophy but you still have that feeling of wanting to be involved.”

The verdict

While it was a day of celebration for everyone associated with Middlesbrough, it must have been very difficult for Jonathan Greening.

To play such a key role in the club’s journey to the final will have meant a lot to the midfielder, but not as much as featuring the in the final would have done.

Those bittersweet feelings felt by Greening were understandable – particularly after the assurances that he was going to be involved.

The fact that he left shortly after is not a surprise given this admission.

