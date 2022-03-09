Former Middlesbrough boss assesses Chris Wilder’s impact ahead of run-in

Jonathan Woodgate has praised Chris Wilder for the way he has changed the style of play at Middlesbrough.

Whilst the Teesside outfit fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United last night, the new boss has transformed the club since his appointment and they are firmly in the hunt for promotion this season.

The fans have all bought into what Wilder is trying to achieve, with the ground packed out for the recent cup win against Tottenham.

And, speaking to Genting Casino, former player Woodgate explained his delight at how the former Blades chief has changed things at the club.

“He’s changed Middlesbrough’s playing style for the better, and the attractive football is bringing more fans into the Riverside. He plays quick attacking football, playing out from the back, creating overloads in the wide areas – the way I think the game should be played. They’re playing good football and it’s been a pleasure to watch it.”

Boro are back in action this weekend when they face another big game, this time away in the capital at Millwall.

The verdict

Even though the performance and result last night will have concerned Wilder and the Boro fans, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he has done a brilliant job since coming in.

As Woodgate mentions, as well as getting positive results, they have done it playing some fast, attacking, stylish football that the support enjoy watching.

Now, it’s about bouncing back from the poor defeat at Bramall Lane to try and make sure they do finish in the top six this season.

