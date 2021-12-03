Former Manchester United man makes Wayne Rooney managerial claim after job he has done with Derby County

Dimitar Berbatov has praised Wayne Rooney for the job he has done at Derby County, and backed his former teammate to land the Everton job in the future.

The England legend was given his first role in management with the Rams and it’s fair to say it’s been a very eventful spell for him at Pride Park, with Rooney having to contend with plenty of off-field issues.

Despite that, he has enhanced his reputation, handling the setbacks well and building a team that has been competitive even though he has not had backing the market.

And, writing in his Betfair column, Berbatov explained why Rooney is destined for the top and he suggested a return to boyhood club Everton could be on the cards.

“Rooney is doing very well at Derby despite all the issues off the field. He’s had the taste of management, he knows what it involves and I’m sure he will be thinking about a future in the Premier League.

“He’s building his way up and I’m certain he will be a Premier League manager soon and Everton could be the next step for him.”

The verdict

This is a link that makes sense with Rafa Benitez under pressure and Rooney’s connection to the Toffees.

Of course, it would be a big step up but the job Rooney has done with Derby will have caught the eye of clubs higher up the leagues, so you can understand Berbatov’s point.

However, you would imagine that Rooney still has a few years left with the Rams, who he will want to build back up when they are hopefully taken over in the coming months.

