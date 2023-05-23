Luton Town will face Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as both teams battle it out to secure a dream promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters secured a third-placed finish as they missed out on automatic promotion by 11 points, whilst the Sky Blues completed the normal 46-game campaign 10 points below Rob Edwards' side.

Both teams possess fantastic defensive records this season but with football being a source of unpredictability, it will be interesting to see if it is in fact the defences that come out on top.

What has former Luton Town chairman Nick Owen said ahead of the Championship play-off final against Coventry City?

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of Saturday's fixture at Wembley, Nick Owen said: "In any other circumstances, I'd be rooting for them 100% because they've been through it.

"They had those seasons when they weren't able to play at their own ground. That is grim. Not many people, not many clubs have undergone that.

"They've had all this uncertainty about their future - and now look at them. That's down to fantastic management and organisation. They're a great club. A real credit.

"I love the club, I love the people there. I've got so many good friends who are passionate supporters of Coventry City. And I go back to the 1970s, when Jimmy Hill was running the show. I knew him quite well.

"I knew some players from those days. A big buddy of mine is Steve Ogrizovic, their goalkeeper in 1987 when they won the FA Cup, which I was at.

"It's a real pity one team has to lose because both the clubs really, really, really do deserve their chance in the Premier League after what they've achieved and what they've been through."

What is Nick Owen's relationship like with Luton Town?

The television presenter and newsreader was born nearby to Luton in Berkhamsted but he moved away from the area as a child.

A lifelong supporter, Owen was asked to represent the club when fan-led consortium 2020 Developments purchased the club in 2008 following a period of administration.

Spending nine years as chairman of the Hatters, through failed play-off attempts and a return to the Football League, Owen stepped down from his role in 2017, passing on the baton to David Wilkinson.

Presenting on Midlands Today last week, Owen made sure he was wearing his orange tie when it was confirmed that the Hatters would be facing the Sky Blues in the play-off final.