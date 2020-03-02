Former Liverpool star Lucas Leiva issues verdict on reported Bristol City target

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has tweeted his support of rumoured Bristol City target Perry Ng, after he was nominated for the League Two player of the weekend award.

The Crewe Alexandra defender has been linked with a series of Championship clubs including Bristol City after impressing in England’s fourth tier.

However, his performances seem to have caught the eye further afield, with Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva tweeting to encourage fans to vote for Ng .

“Let’s vote for my Scouse mate from Crewe,” the Brazilian said.

Following the former Liverpool man’s intervention, Ng went on to win the competition, gaining 11,317 votes and 89.5% of the support.

The Crewe defender’s nomination came after he scored David Artell’s side’s only goal in their 1-1 draw with Morecambe on Saturday.

The verdict

The right-back has been impressive for the Alex this season and averages 2.1 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per 90.

Alongside his impressive defensive work he has managed five assists and two goals, as well as averaging 58.3 accurate passes a game.

With Crewe second in League Two, the 23-year-old should be playing in League One at the very least by next season, but he could also be in line for a big move in the summer.