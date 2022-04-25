Former Liverpool player makes transfer admission on Anfield-bound Fulham player

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho ends out on loan if he does join the Merseyside club in the summer, speaking to Caught Offside.

Although the advanced midfield player still plies his trade at Craven Cottage for now, the 19-year-old is thought to have already sealed a move to Anfield with a deal agreed between the two sides and the player agreeing terms to join Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With his contract expiring in the summer, the Premier League title challengers have managed to negotiate a seven-figure agreement for the promising teenager who has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Marco Silva’s men this term.

Recording ten goals and seven assists in 35 appearances in all competitions this term, an injury and positive Covid-19 test earlier in the season prevented him from winning more senior minutes but he has made a crucial impact on the pitch for the Cottagers who have already scored 99 league goals during the 2021/22 campaign thus far.

It remains to be seen whether he is a regular for the Reds next season, but his hopes of winning plenty of pitch time may be boosted by the number of competitions they will be competing in once again during 2022/23.

Despite this, former Liverpool player Thomas wouldn’t be surprised to see Carvalho ply his trade elsewhere temporarily as he prepares to take a huge step up.

He said: “Great move by Liverpool picking up what looks like an amazing young talent at a really good price.

“He will need time as the style and level of football at Liverpool will be something he has never experienced before.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up on loan, but with players like Origi possibly leaving, he may have a chance at getting some minutes.”

The Verdict:

If he was to be loaned out, then surely it would have made sense for the midfielder to stay where he is at Craven Cottage, because he would have been playing in the top tier next season regardless of whether he was at Anfield, a loan side or Craven Cottage.

He would have been guaranteed game time at the latter next term after making such a positive impact under Silva during this season – but the teenager certainly shouldn’t give up hope of getting himself on the pitch regularly.

As already mentioned, the Reds will already have plenty of competitions including the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and the Premier League to contend with so squad rotation is likely to come into play and that will benefit Carvalho.

Injuries and suspensions are also likely to provide the 19-year-old with opportunities to shine – but it will be up to him to make the most of his opportunities if he wants to remain in the starting lineup at Anfield for the long term.

Harvey Elliott started three consecutive league games in the early stages of this season before being ruled out of action with a severe ankle injury, so Klopp certainly isn’t afraid of taking chances on young players and this bodes well for the Fulham man ahead of his likely move in the summer.