James Ward-Prowse was once again linked with a move away from Southampton this summer over the weekend.

Indeed, ever since the Saints' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, the 28-year-old midfielder has been linked with several top-flight sides.

Liverpool are the latest side to be linked, with the Daily Mail reporting at the weekend that the Reds were prepared to wait it out to land Ward-Prowse this summer.

Latest James Ward-Prowse transfer news

The Daily Mail claim that so far, clubs in the top-flight have been put off by Southampton's valuation of the midfielder, which they quote at £50 million.

There is a feeling, though, the report claims, that Southampton will have to lower their valuation as the summer progresses, and that is when Liverpool will be hoping to strike.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to be patient in the hunt for Ward-Prowse this summer.

As opposed to the £50 million valuation, for example, the Daily Mail claim that Liverpool would be tempted to make a move for Ward-Prowse at a fee of around £25 million.

Glen Johnson's James Ward-Prowse claim

In light of the above links, former Liverpool midfielder Glen Johnson has been discussing the potential transfer move ahead of the summer.

The former Reds defender, who made 200 appearances for the club during his time there, is unconvinced Ward-Prowse has the ability to be a starter for Jurgen Klopp's side, even if he does see the merit of bringing him in as a squad player.

“I don’t believe he’s good enough to get into Liverpool’s starting eleven and really improve the team but on a cut-price deal, he could be a good squad player," Johnson recently told BETFRED.

"He won’t command a starting spot, but with him coming off the bench and with his quality from set-pieces, then I believe he has a lot to offer.

"Going from a team that’s just been relegated to going to one that challenges for titles and competes in Europe represents a big jump in standard.”

When is James Ward-Prowse out of contract at Southampton?

If Liverpool are to be patient and hold out for James Ward-Prowse later in the summer, it could be considered a risky strategy.

This is even more the case when you consider the 28-year-old's current contract situation on the south coast.

Indeed, Ward-Prowse is tied down for another three years, putting Southampton under no pressure to sell him, unless it is on their terms.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one shakes out as we approach the official opening of the transfer window on June 14th.