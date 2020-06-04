Former Leeds United player tips club to sign Ben White based on one condition

Michael Brown has suggested that Leeds United could sign Ben White permanently this summer, but only if Brighton and Hove Albion are relegated from the Premier League.

White has been a roaring success since joining Leeds on a season-long loan deal in the summer, becoming an influential player and a key part of the backline that boasts the best defensive record in the league.

The 22-year-old has started every single league game for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa this season, proving to be an excellent, ball-playing defender and showing capabilities to slot into defensive midfield, too.

Have these 15 current and ex-Leeds United players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Pablo Hernandez Yes No

A host of clubs have already been linked with White ahead of the summer, none more so than Liverpool and Manchester City, with Leeds also bound to be in the queue for his signature on a permanent basis.

Brighton, meanwhile, have insisted that White is a big part of their future plans, after impressing out on loan away from the AMEX Stadium.

But in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds midfielder Michael Brown has suggested that Leeds could sign White permanently, if Brighton go down this season.

He said: “I think the situation with Ben White’s going to be interesting, I think there will be some good interest in him.

“That will be one Leeds United will be looking to try and do and see if there’s anything to be done in that. I think if you’re Brighton, it all depends on where you finish in the league.

“That’s obviously going to be key, where Brighton are going to be. The player gets so much of a say in it but if Brighton are still in the Premier League, it could be very difficult.”

Brighton sit 15th in the Premier League table but only two points clear of the relegation zone, in what is shaping up to be a tense relegation dogfight between now and the end of the campaign.

The Verdict

If Brighton go down, then Leeds would have a massive chance of signing White as you can’t see many of their key players wanting to play in the Championship.

White is ready for the Premier League, with or without Brighton, and if he had the choice of signing for the likes of Liverpool and Man City or Leeds, I truly believe that he’d join Leeds.

He loves the club, the fans and players love him, and would he really break into Liverpool’s side and receive more game time at Anfield than he would do at Elland Road?