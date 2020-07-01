Former Leeds United player predicts Elland Road summer departure for 29-year-old

Noel Whelan has tipped Leeds United to bid farewell to midfielder Eunan O’Kane this summer.

O’Kane joined Leeds under Garry Monk from AFC Bournemouth in 2016, with the Irish midfielder making 58 appearances for the club since his arrival at Elland Road.

The 29-year-old is yet to make a single appearance under Marcelo Bielsa, though, and has endured a dismal time with injury after suffering a double leg break last season.

O’Kane, who started last season on loan with Luton Town, made only four first-team appearances for the Hatters before breaking his leg, and he hasn’t featured since then.

The central midfielder still has another year left on his deal at Elland Road, but former Leeds player Whelan expects him to be sold by Bielsa this summer, ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He has played his last game for Leeds. He played his last game for Leeds a year ago.

“He has not been included in Marcelo Bielsa’s thoughts or plans. He wants legs in that midfield and Eunan O’Kane is a different kind of midfield player.

“It is very sad that his time at Leeds was short. He has not been playing for Luton as well because he has been hampered with injuries.

“He has played at the very top level and you would think that the experience he brings would be vital for their survival in the Championship.

“It is sad to see any player struggling to get into a side with injuries.

“He will not play for Leeds again and if a deal can be done to get him out of the club at the end of the season it will be done sharply. That would be best for all parties concerned.”

O’Kane is still technically under contract at Luton after penning an 18-month loan agreement in January, and he watched his current side draw 1-1 with Leeds on Tuesday night.

The result sees Leeds sitting six points clear of third, with six league games left to play this season.

The Verdict

It seems inevitable that O’Kane will depart Elland Road for good this summer, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he signed for Luton permanently.

There is simply no point in having him on the wage bill as he isn’t going to play under Bielsa, and it’s clear that his future lies elsewhere.

Getting rid of him for good would allow the club to reinvest and strengthen their squad ahead of a potential top-flight return.