Former Leeds United man urges Bielsa to make key player call ahead of Fulham clash

Michael Brown has urged Marcelo Bielsa to start Pablo Hernandez, as Leeds United prepare to take on Fulham at Elland Road this weekend.

It’s undoubtedly a massive game for both sides this weekend, with Leeds sitting seven points clear of Fulham after both falling to defeats at the weekend.

A win for Leeds would see them move 10 points clear of the play-off places with seven games left to play, however a defeat would see Fulham move to within four points of the Whites.

Hernandez was missing as Leeds lost 2-0 to Cardiff in South Wales through injury, and the Spanish playmaker will be hoping to return ahead of a massive game in the race for automatic promotion this weekend.

Hernandez has scored six goals and added six assists for Leeds this season, and his end product was missing at the weekend, with Leeds having 69% possession but only managing three shots on target.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown has urged Bielsa to reintroduce Hernandez to the starting line-up this weekend, insisting that it is “risk v reward”.

He said: “With a player like him, you’ve got to say you want him on the pitch, you want him in that XI but only the in-house people will know how many minutes, can he be included straight away?

“It’s risk v reward with regards to pushing somebody for one game. I know it’s against a Fulham side who are very, very close, against Brentford suffered a poor result so they’ll be looking to get a result.

“You’ve got to be ready, you don’t want to lose them for longer. I don’t see too many changes, Bielsa will be trying to limit those – unless he sees something like he freshens it up in key areas.”

Leeds slipped to second after their defeat in the Welsh capital, but still sit level on points with league leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The Verdict

Everyone knows what Bielsa is like – if Hernandez isn’t 100% fit, then he won’t play, and rightly so.

If Hernandez was thrown back in straight away when he wasn’t 100% fit, then he could easily aggravate his injury which could sideline him for even longer, and that would be detrimental for the Whites.

If he’s fully fit, then he must play as his vision and quality on the ball is a huge asset for Leeds.