Liam Cooper is set to join CSKA Sofia as he looks to take the next step in his career following his summer departure from Leeds United.

The centre-back, who spent almost a decade at Elland Road, was released in the summer as he looked to find a club where he would get more game time.

And, after plenty of speculation, it seems Cooper is about to play abroad for the first time in his career, as Football Insider has revealed he is set to join CSKA Sofia.

Liam Cooper to sign for CSKA Sofia

The update states that Cooper has reached a full agreement on a two-year contract with the Bulgarian outfit, and he has even passed a medical already, which took place in England.

The next step will see the defender fly out to Bulgaria today, where everything will be finalised before Cooper is unveiled as a CSKA Sofia player.

His arrival will be much-needed for the side, as they have endured a terrible start to their league season, as they have won just one and lost five of their opening six games, which has left CSKA Sofia sitting second from bottom.

Cooper is joining a side that expects to compete near the top of the table though, with his new side finishing third in the previous campaign.

Liam Cooper had been in talks with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers

It’s no doubt frustrating for Cooper that he has yet to play competitive football this season, but he has had a big decision to make about his future, so you can understand why he has taken his time.

At one stage, it looked as though he was going to remain in the Championship, as Blackburn had been keeping tabs on the 33-year-old earlier this summer.

However, it was a hectic summer for Rovers, and they were unable to sort out a deal for whatever reason at the time.

More recently, it had been claimed that Hull were keen on Cooper, who started out with the Tigers earlier in his career before he dropped down to Chesterfield in search of regular football.

Yet, that didn’t materialise either, meaning Cooper has had to assess his options, and he clearly feels CSKA Sofia is the right next step at this stage of his career.

Liam Cooper ready for new challenge

At 33, Cooper is obviously no longer at his peak, but he is an experienced defender who should still have a lot to offer for the next few years.

The fact Championship clubs are keen on the ex-Leeds man indicates that this is a coup for CSKA Sofia, and whilst Cooper may take time to adapt, it should be a level where he can show his class.

Liam Cooper's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Hull City 17 Carlisle United (loan) 7 Huddersfield Town (loan) 7 Chesterfield 80 Leeds United 284

A two-year deal will give him the financial security he wants, and it will be interesting to see if he returns to English football when this contract expires.

Ultimately, it’s a bold move for Cooper, but it’s good to see footballers test themselves across the world, and you can be sure that all connected to Leeds will be wishing their former skipper well as he prepares for his new move.