Former Leeds United man reveals which player should replace Eddie Nketiah after recent transfer update

Leeds United are likely to be preparing for life without Eddie Nketiah, with the Arsenal loanee set to be recalled from his loan spell at Elland Road according to football.london.

The youngster only made his first league start of the season recently, as Leeds ran out dramatic 5-4 winners over Birmingham City at the weekend.

But this rare start in their league campaign hasn’t been enough to convince Arsenal that Leeds should keep hold of Nketiah for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

It’s almost a certainty that Leeds will dip into the transfer or loan market to find a suitable replacement for the Arsenal youngster, as they look to consolidate top spot in the Championship.

It’s recently been reported by The Athletic that Southampton striker Che Adams is one of Leeds’ top transfer targets heading into the New Year, with a possible loan move on the cards.

Former Leeds man Paul Robinson is hopeful that the Whites can reach an agreement with Southampton to sign Adams, and claimed the forward is exactly who Leeds need to win promotion this season in a recent interview with MOTLeedsNews.

“Patrick Bamford is scoring the goals but he needs help. He can’t play week in, week out and he’s not a 20, 25 goal a season man, although we’d like him to be.

“Someone like Che Adams, who knows the Championship, who can score goals in the Championship is exactly who Leeds need to go up.”

But the former England shot-stopper was quick to state that it will be tough to sign a striker that isn’t going to be guaranteed regular minutes, with Patrick Bamford looking sharp in front of goal in recent weeks.

“Eddie Nketiah’s leaving because he’s not getting game time. It’s going to be hard to try convincing someone else to come and do the same job.”

The Verdict:

He’d be a brilliant replacement for Leeds heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Adams is proven at this level already, having previously played for Birmingham City, but I’m not convinced he’s a realistic target for Marcelo Bielsa’s men in the January transfer window.

He’s been featuring recently for Southampton in the Premier League, so I just can’t see him being willing to drop back into the Championship anytime soon.