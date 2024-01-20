Highlights Leeds United are rumored to be pursuing West Ham United defender Ben Johnson to bolster their defense.

Leeds would need to negotiate terms with West Ham, who may require a fee for Johnson despite his contract running down.

Johnson's potential arrival could allow Archie Gray to move back into central midfield, with Paul Robinson feeling that is his best position.

As Leeds United continue to steal a march on the Championship's automatic promotion places, the Whites have had to contend with a plethora of transfer rumours as we near the closing weeks of the January window.

One of those has been regarding Leeds' pursuit of West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, as Daniel Farke looks to bolster his defence ahead of the final months of the campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

This comes after United parted ways with stalwart Luke Ayling, who ended his seven-and-a-half year association with the Elland Road club to join Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the season, prior to the expiration of his contract in June.

Paul Robinson issues potential Ben Johnson, Archie Gray scenario for Daniel Farke

Despite being one of the main leaders in the dressing room and having previous experience of promotion from the second tier, Ayling found himself behind Archie Gray, who continues to earn rave reviews throughout his breakthrough season.

At just 17 years of age, Gray has shown immense maturity when deployed in a number of roles, particularly at right back, where we've grown accustomed to seeing him after being deployed in his natural position in the centre of midfield in the early weeks of the season.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the potential signing of Johnson paves the way for the youngster to move back into midfield on a more permanent basis, having impressed there in the recent FA Cup success over Peterborough United on January 7th.

“I think a player of Johnson’s quality would fit into the Leeds side, whether he’d play left-back or right-back, I think he’s naturally more right-sided, depending on where the manager wants to play him," Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“But with Archie Gray playing there and playing so well, we saw him play at Peterborough back in the centre of midfield and I thought he was outstanding, I really did, he controlled the midfield and controlled the game, so maybe it’s in the manager’s thinking that he needs to free him out of that position.

“With Luke Ayling going to Middlesbrough the options at right-back are less and less, and for me, as good as Archie is at right-back, he’s a far better midfielder.

“Look at the impact that he has in those midfield positions, regardless of who’s available and who could play ahead of him, I would play him in there so maybe that’s in the manager’s thinking."

Leeds United's pursuit of Ben Johnson

It was initially revealed by The Athletic that Leeds are keen on targeting Johnson on loan, with the 23-year-old's contract at the London Stadium set to expire in the summer.

Having only made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers this season, which includes two in the Premier League and consecutive substitute appearances in the FA Cup outings against Bristol City, it has been said that Johnson is open to a fresh start in the remainder of the window.

Football Insider also claim that West Ham are open to a temporary departure for the man who has turned down an array of offers from the Irons' hierarchy, meanwhile Leeds are also targeting Connor Roberts and Neco Williams from fellow Premier League outfits Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Ben Jacobs believes that the Whites have to overcome some potential stumbling blocks before a deal can be concluded.

He said: "They would take Ben Johnson on a loan. So it's just about whether or not they can agree terms because West Ham would want a fee, even though the player's contract is running down.

"So I think if Leeds could move for Johnson and get a low fee, or somehow persuade West Ham for no fee, then they would move very fast. But there's a few negotiation points to get that one over the line."

Related Leeds United's link to Liverpool star makes little sense as a replacement for Djed Spence: View Calvin Ramsay would not be a good alternative profile for Djed Spence as Leeds United search for a new right-back this month.

Archie Gray's future in the Leeds United squad

Having signed a new long-term contract in midweek, it's clear the admiration Farke has for one of the EFL's shining lights at present.

Gray has made 25 appearances for the Whites this season, with all of those coming at right-back since a 2-1 victory over Bristol City on October 7th.

The potential addition of Johnson allows for versatility on either flank, but given the urge that Leeds have when it comes to targeting his, Roberts or Williams' respective signatures, it wouldn't make much sense to see them not deployed in their natural position from the off.

Naturally, that means Gray faces tough competition to fight for a place in the centre of the park with Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, who has started to show his capabilities in recent weeks.

Either way, it's expected that Gray will continue in his stellar development regardless of Farke's final call.