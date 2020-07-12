Former Leeds United man reacts to recent club reveal

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has praised Andrea Radrizzani after the Whites revealed they had a Category 1 academy.

Despite having a renowned youth system, that has produced several top quality players over the years, including Kalvin Phillips starring in the first-team now, it hadn’t been given Category 1 status until the past week.

The change will see Leeds given additional funding that can be used to help improve facilities, whilst it also ensures the U23 side will be playing against Premier League 2 sides next season.

So, it’s good news for the Championship leaders and Brown explained to Football Insider how it will help the Yorkshire outfit in the long-term.

“That’s what you want, you want that structure in place and they understand it long-term that that’s the key.

“It’s sometimes difficult to do because the detail that goes into it is very difficult. Full credit, there’s some good support and there’s funding with it which is great. Once you get it up and running and up to that level, hopefully now the quality will get even better.”

The verdict

This may have gone under the radar at Leeds as they are on course to win promotion but it’s a significant update and great news for the club.

There is a lot of talent coming through at Thorp Arch and, as Brown says, this structure will ensure that youngsters can continue to come through for the years to come.

It highlights how Leeds are in a very good place right now, both on and off the pitch, and fans should be pleased with the direction the club are heading in.

