Former Leeds United man reacts to key player blow ahead of automatic promotion battle

Alex Bruce has reacted to Leeds United’s fresh injury news regarding Jean-Kevin Augustin, and believes that keeping players fit will prove to be the different between being promoted or not this term.

Augustin has made just three appearances for Leeds since joining the club from Red Bull Leipzig on loan in January, playing just 50 minutes of football in total.

The 22-year-old has struggled to shake off a hamstring problem since arriving at Elland Road, though various reports claimed that the striker had been working hard throughout the lengthy break from EFL action to get up to full fitness.

Phil Hay revealed yesterday, however, that Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring problem, and it remains to be seen whether he can play a part in the remainder of the campaign.

This is undoubtedly frustrating news for Marcelo Bielsa, as he looks to guide Leeds towards automatic promotion to the Premier League this term.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds defender Alex Bruce has reacted to Augustin’s news, and he believes that keeping players injury-free could prove to be the difference in the race for promotion this term.

He said: “When you’re trying to get back to fitness and trying to get back to fitness, without having a proper pre-season, this (a muscle strain like Augustin’s) is a problem a lot of clubs are going to face.

“I think there are going to be a lot of injuries over the next couple of weeks when the season’s back up and running again.

“For people who are going to get over the line in terms of promotions and relegations and things like that, it’s which squad’s going to be able to deal with so many games over such a short period of time, especially with having such a long time off.”

Leeds sit top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third ahead of the final nine games of the season. They face Cardiff City in South Wales in 10 days’ time.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a massive blow for Leeds and it’s such frustrating news for Bielsa and fans alike.

Leeds fans were really excited to see Augustin in action, as pictures show that he looks much more in shape and looked raring to go ahead of the EFL’s restart.

But this seems to be another big setback for the striker, and it puts even more pressure on Patrick Bamford ahead of the final nine games of the season.