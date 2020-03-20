Former Leeds United man reacts to EFL’s latest decision

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has expressed his delight that the EFL have decided to delay the restart of the Championship schedule until the earliest time of the 30th April, suggesting the season is aiming to be completed.

Marcelo Bielsa has managed to propel the Whites towards automatic promotion this season with some scintillating attacking play at the forefront of his management style, along with a stern defence that holds the best record in the Championship at the moment.

Five wins from the last five with nine goals scored and none conceded have lifted the side back to the top of the table ahead of West Brom and opened up a healthy seven-point cushion over their nearest chasers Fulham in third place.

However, their charge towards the Premier League has been swiftly halted by the EFL’s decision to postpone all games until a later date after the recent global crisis, meaning the Whites will have to wait until at least the 30th April to get their promotion push back underway.

There had been a lot of speculation about the governing bodies would tackle this issue, with voiding the season being an option banded around, but it would appear that the priority continues to be that this current campaign is completed before another one can start.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan was delighted to hear this news that the EFL are still intending to finish the season. He had this to say: “I think it’s music to everyone’s ears really.

“You come to this stage of the season, you haven’t really got that many games left. If you really needed to you could play Tuesday and the Saturday for four weeks and your season’s done.

“That’s how quickly the season can be done. If it needs to be behind closed doors, it’s behind closed doors. I think for the integrity of the competition and the league, it’s got to be finished, it really does.

“We want to see a conclusion, we’re so close to it and it wouldn’t take that much time. You’ve got that opportunity to conclude the season and it’s the right thing to do.”

Nine games stand between Leeds and promotion and they will be praying that they have the chance to continue their work to get there.

Can you name the first goalscorer from Leeds’ last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of 2019/20 v Bristol City? Mateusz Klich Jack Harrison Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez

The Verdict:

We are currently in unprecedented times but the governing bodies should remain with the intention of continuing the seasons when possible.

Whelan is spot on in saying that all clubs will be keen to conclude this season, with more or less every team still having something to play for.

Leeds’ season looks very good so far, so it would be catastrophic if they weren’t given the chance to complete what they have done thus far.

With such a delay in front of them, the challenge now is to remain as fit as possible so that they can hit the ground running upon their return.