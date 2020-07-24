Former Leeds United man reacts as club go in pursuit of fresh key figure agreement

Alex Bruce has delivered his thoughts as Leeds United look set to offer Marcelo Bielsa a bumper deal in an attempt to extend his stay at Elland Road.

Bielsa signed a new one-year deal at Elland Road in wake of Leeds United’s play-off heartbreak in 2018/19, following a semi-final defeat to Derby County.

This season, though, Bielsa and his side have gone one step further in emphatic style, lifting the Sky Bet Championship title after a remarkable season under the Argentine.

As Leeds prepare to embark back on life in the Premier League after a 16-year exile, the club will undoubtedly want to see Bielsa put pen to paper on another new deal at Elland Road.

Football Insider have recently claimed that the board are holding talks with Bielsa over a new deal, which is set to be worth around £100,000-a-week.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce has said: “£100-grand-a-week? Christ almighty, I think he should be and all!

“That would be a lovely contract for him if that’s the kind of figures they’re talking about. He’s proven himself as one of the great managers over the years with what he’s done in Spain and Argentina, these places he’s been before.

“It was a huge coup to get him to Leeds and I’m sure they’ll want to tie him down now they’re in the Premier League. They’re a big team in the Premier League, Leeds United, so it’s somewhere I’m sure Bielsa would want to be.”

The Verdict

Bielsa has completely transformed Leeds United in his two years with the club, and he’s now achieved what no manager has been able to since they dropped out of the top-flight in 2003/04 – lead them towards promotion.

I cannot see him leaving Elland Road whatsoever and I think it’ll be a straight-forward negotiation between the club and the manager, because Bielsa clearly has real admiration for the club, the fans and the city.

I am so intrigued to see what he can do with Leeds’ squad in the Premier League, because they aren’t there to make up the numbers in any way, shape or form.