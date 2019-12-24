Former Leeds United man makes bold claim over Eddie Nketiah’s future with Marcelo Bielsa’s side

The future of Eddie Nketiah at Leeds United has been the hot topic of conversation amongst the Elland Road faithful heading towards the New Year.

The Arsenal loanee is yet to make a start for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in their league campaign to date, and it’s previously been claimed by Football Insider that Leeds are expecting the Gunners to recall Nketiah early from his loan spell with the Yorkshire-based club.

In an interview with MOT Leeds news, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson revealed that he is expecting the young forward to return to Arsenal when the transfer window opens in January.

“I really question whether Nketiah will stay or not due to the lack of game time that he’s had.

“I think the player himself will want to play and with a new manager coming into Arsenal he might not have to go out on loan again.”

Robinson went on to admit that Nketiah could be tempted to head back to the Emirates stadium to impress newly-appointed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“If he’s not going to get any game time at Leeds or it’s going to be the same time it has been so far, I think he would probably rather go and spend some time with Arteta at Arsenal.

“If you believe what you read, he (Arteta) had a big input into the team yesterday (v Everton) and it was full of youngsters. Nketiah might think he’s got a chance there now. He may well want to go back.”

Leeds have made a strong start to this season and are currently sat second in the Championship table, and eight points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Nketiah and his Leeds team-mates are next in action on Boxing Day, when they host promotion-chasing Preston North End at Elland Road, in a game where they’ll be hoping to come away with a win to keep the pressure on league leaders West Brom.

The Verdict:

Robinson raises a valid point.

Arteta will come to Arsenal with fresh ideas, and could be tempted to hand some of the club’s younger players a chance in the first team after such a disappointing start to the season for the Gunners.

Nketiah isn’t getting the game time he needs to further his development in senior football at the moment, so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he wanted to return to Arsenal in January to prove his worth to Arteta.