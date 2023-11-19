Highlights Leeds United have overcome a chaotic summer to become the form team in the Championship, taking 15 points from their last six games.

The fluid attack assembled by Daniel Farke has blossomed in recent weeks, showing resilience and impressive performances.

Former Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the new board should consult Farke before making any sweeping changes, as he is currently doing an excellent job and disruption could be detrimental.

Leeds United are a club in need of stability as we head towards 2024, after a somewhat disastrous 2023 which ended the club's recent three-year spell back amongst the elite of English football.

After a chaotic summer which saw plenty of change at both boardroom level and on the pitch - with Daniel Farke becoming the Whites' fourth head coach across the calendar year as Paraag Marathe took control of the club as chairman in place of Andrea Radrizzani - Leeds have overcome a slow start to the campaign.

Currently third, they now the top two in their sights as we near towards a crucial period in the season where the table will begin to take shape.

How have Leeds United performed under Daniel Farke?

As already mentioned, amid the chaos of the summer which saw a high turnover of Leeds' playing squad, it took the German a handful of games before his side would eventually click.

Since the beginning of September, Leeds haven't looked back and are currently the form team in the Championship, having taken 15 points from their last six games.

The fluid attack which Farke has assembled in particular has blossomed over recent weeks, and the manner of the impressive recent victory at Leicester shows there is a resilience to the group.

Is everything settled behind the scenes at Leeds United?

Whilst Farke seemingly has everything settled on the pitch of late, there has still been speculation of late regarding roles higher up at Elland Road, with one of those being Director of Football / Sporting Director.

Stuart Webber, who has recently departed from Farke's former side Norwich, where the duo tasted promotion from the Championship as title winners twice, was linked with a move to Elland Road in the summer before Marathe appointed Nick Hammond as Interim Football Advisor.

Following his exit from Carrow Road, Webber was again linked with Leeds earlier this month, before it was revealed by Ben Jacobs as per GiveMeSport that the 39-year-old has no plans to make an imminent switch across the Championship.

"As you say, he's worked with Daniel Farke before, so the links are inevitable. But there's nothing sort of firmed up between Leeds and Webber."

"Why do it..." - Former Leeds and England keeper issues verdict

Amid the rumours, former Leeds United and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has issued his verdict on the situation, and believes that before making any sweeping changes, the new board should consult Farke on these decisions, therefore limiting the chances of a negative fallout after such a scenario.

“I suspect they would speak with the manager. He’s doing an excellent job at the moment. The board and the owners, you don’t want to change that or disrupt that." Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“And if you’re going to bring in somebody above the manager in that capacity that the manager’s relationship may not be ideal with then why do it?

Robinson, who made 95 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit believes that allowing Farke to run the football side of the club is the best way to operate at present, given the recent form and need to bounce back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“I don’t know the situation between Farke and Webber or the relationship if indeed there is one. But from a completely neutral point of view, looking at Leeds United, a club I view very fondly, why mess with what the manager’s doing right now?

“Things are going right on the pitch, the manager’s got a great relationship with the players, finally there’s a togetherness with the playing staff and the results are there.

“Speaking from a completely neutral point of view, I’ve got no information, I don’t know the manager’s relationship with Stuart Webber, but I know there’s a sporting director in temporary charge at the moment.

“It’s obviously a role that they want. But I think that the moment with the manager having the control that he does I think is a good thing.” Robinson continued.

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds return to Championship action next Friday, as they make the short trip to face Rotherham United who recently parted company with Matt Taylor.