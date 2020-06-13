Former Leeds United man issues promising Ben White transfer update

Alex Bruce believes that Leeds United will be a very attractive option for Ben White should they win promotion to the Premier League.

The centre-back joined the Whites on loan from Brighton at the start of the season and he has established himself as a key figure for Marcelo Bielsa’s team, playing every league game in the current campaign to help Leeds to top of the Championship.

Therefore, they would love to bring White to Elland Road on a permanent basis, although the Seagulls have stated they want the defender to stay.

However, even if he was to leave, the likes of of Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old so there is an acceptance at Leeds that a deal may not be possible.

Yet, speaking to Football Insider, Bruce made it clear that White returning to Yorkshire shouldn’t be ruled out.

“The most important thing is to go somewhere where he’s happy. You can understand why he’d be happy at Leeds because it’s such a big club. Leeds United in the Premier League, they’re as good an outfit as most, especially with the support they have and the history they have.

“It will be interesting to see where his future lies.”

The verdict

You can understand what Bruce is saying as if Leeds are a big club and the prospect of playing in front of those fans and for Bielsa is going to appeal to many players out there.

As well as that, White is loved at Elland Road and knows the club, so it would be foolish to completely rule it out.

But, there’s no denying it’s a long shot. From a financial perspective it’s going to be tough for Leeds to compete with some of the teams supposedly linked with White and Brighton won’t want to sell.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.