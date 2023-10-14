Highlights Paul Robinson believes that the large number of star players called up for international duty is not a major concern for Leeds United's new boss.

Leeds United had a dominant performance prior to the international break, with only one defeat in the five fixtures leading up to it.

Robinson expects both Leeds United and the players to cope well with the international break, as the Championship schedule is already demanding.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has spoken about how Daniel Farke's squad has seen many of its star men called up to their respective international outfits, but that the new boss shouldn't see this as a major concern.

The two-week gap has seen a multitude of players from across the Championship travelling to all corners of the globe, leaving the majority of the division's 24 managers with a limited amount of their squad to work with prior to the return on October 21st.

How did Leeds United perform prior to the October international break?

After what was an underwhelming start that saw Leeds languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship table, Farke has seen his side well and truly click into gear over recent weeks, becoming a dominant force in the division regarding form.

They returned after the September international break with a ruthless victory away to Millwall, before only suffering one defeat in the five following fixtures - a 3-1 loss to Southampton on September 30th.

Leeds closed the recent batch of fixtures with a 2-1 win against Bristol City at Elland Road, seeing them go into the October internationals in fifth place.

How many players do Leeds United have away on international duty?

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will be without 17 players across the club's varying age groups, with the most notable being the Welsh trio of Dan James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon - all of whom have performed admirably in the Whites' recent upturn in fortunes.

The likes of Charlie Cresswell and Darko Gyabi have also retained spots in England's respective U21 and U20's squads despite not featuring much under Farke in the first-team setup since his arrival in the summer.

What has Paul Robinson said about the high number of internationals?

In recent times, Leeds have become accustomed to seeing a high quantity of players depart for international duty from their three-year stint in the Premier League.

However, from his previous spell in English football at Norwich, the current boss may not have overseen this many call-ups, but the former Elland Road favourite and 41-time England international believes this isn't much of a problem when speaking to MOT Leeds News.

“Most of these players played in the Premier League last year and you see the quality in the squad, it’s only a good thing. You know what you sign up for as a manager when you’re competing at the top level of football in any country.

“You’re going to lose your internationals so many times a year, whether it be for tournaments, friendlies, matches. There’s nothing you can do as a manager." Robinson continued.

“The good thing for the manager is that he’s lost 17 of his players which shows the quality, depth and strength of his squad. It’s something that you’ll have to cope with.

Robinson expects the players to also be able to cope with the situation, as the international schedule is far less demanding than the occasional three-game weeks notorious with the second tier.

“I think they’ll more than cope with it. You look at the games that they have to do in the Championship anyway, with two games in seven days. It’ll seem like a rest for some of these Championship players!"

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds will look to continue their recent momentum when the international break comes to a close, as they return to action on October 21st with an away trip to Farke's former employers Norwich City.