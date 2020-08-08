Former Leeds United man gives honest opinion on club’s pursuit of Rangers ace

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown believes Borna Barisic will need time to adapt to life at Elland Road if he completes his reported move from Rangers this summer.

The Whites have identified Barisic as one of their main transfer targets as they prepare to make the step up to the Premier League next season, with his current club Rangers demanding a fee in the region of £8million for his services, according to Football Insider.

Barisic has really impressed since joining the Scottish Premiership side two years ago, with the Croatian left-back having made 39 appearances last season as he registered an excellent 14 assists to help Steven Gerrard’s side to a second-placed finish.

The 27-year-old has a long-term contract with the Glasgow giants which means he is tied down at the club until 2024, but Leeds still appear to be eager to push through a deal for Barisic as they look to bolster their defensive unit ahead of their top-flight return.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Leeds man Brown expressed his uncertainty over whether Barisic would be able to quickly adapt to the Premier League given the gulf in quality between Scotland and England’s top tiers.

“You look at many players who come down from the Scottish Premiership, they take a little bit of time to adapt and as you say they have to be ready to go straight in,” Brown said.

“That isn’t always the case given the gap between the Premier League in England and the Premier League in Scotland.”

Brown made 66 appearances for Leeds during his stint at the club between 2011 and 2014, with the midfielder having already picked up plenty of experience in English football prior to his move following spells at the likes of Wigan, Portsmouth and Tottenham.

The Verdict

This is perhaps something Leeds should factor into their thinking when plotting their move for Barisic, but it is not an issue that should make or break the deal given Barisic now has Europa League experience and has also looked very impressive of late.

It is true that Barisic may take some time to adjust to the division in addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s demanding style of play, but the fact he has excelled in the Scottish Premiership suggests he would be able to hold his own from the off in the Premier League.

Barisic also has international experience given he is Croatia’s first-choice left-back at present, so there should be minimal concern regarding his ability to adapt to life at Elland Road.