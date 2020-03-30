Pundit tips Newcastle United and West Brom to strike transfer agreement

West Brom remain on course to win a timely promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Slaven Bilic.

The Baggies lost top-spot in the Championship though to Leeds United in recent weeks, and will be hoping that they can keep the pressure firmly on the Whites in the final nine games of this season.

You have to imagine that West Brom would have benefitted from having a player of Dwight Gayle’s quality in front of goal this season, with the forward struggling for consistent game time with Newcastle United for much of this year’s campaign.

Gayle netted 24 goals for the Baggies last season in the second tier, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to eventual play-off winners Aston Villa.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds and Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitted that a potential move for Gayle back to West Brom could be on the cards in the future.

“If he is struggling to get in the Newcastle team Dwight Gayle will be attracting interest from a lot of places.

“Obviously he did well there, enjoyed it and score a lot of goals whilst he was on loan. If there was an option to take him back they may look at that. West Brom, like Leeds, are light in that department.

“Gayle will not be happy sat on the bench not playing and West Brom are a potential suitor regardless of whether they are in the Premier League.”

Due to recent events, West Brom aren’t due back in action until the 2nd May when they’re due to host QPR, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Slaven Bilic’s side.

The Verdict:

They should definitely be looking at signing him in the summer transfer window.

Gayle has already shown that he’s a player with real talent and knows West Brom well in his previous spell at The Hawthorns. I still think that they would have benefitted from signing him on loan this season, and I feel as thought they’d be well clear of their promotion rivals if he had replicated the type of form that he had shown with the Baggies in the 2018/19 campaign.

West Brom are looking well set to make a timely return to the Premier League this term, and I agree with Robinson in saying that Gayle isn’t going to be happy sat on the substitute bench.

He deserves a chance to prove himself on a regular basis in the top-flight, and I certainly wouldn’t rule out a move to West Brom in the future if they win promotion from the Championship this term.