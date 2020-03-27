Former Leeds United man drops transfer hint after player reacts to footage amid EFL break

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Leeds United remain well on course to a win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

One player that has stepped up to the mark in recent weeks is Illan Meslier, who has kept two clean-sheets in his first two league starts this season following Kiko Casilla’s suspension earlier this year.

Footage has recently emerged of a young Leeds United goalkeeper training in his garden whilst there is a break from action, with Meslier issuing a positive message to the youngster after seeing the video of the training drill he created himself.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan is confident that Meslier will sign permanently for the Whites in the summer after his latest message to the young goalkeeper.

“Well, it looks that way, doesn’t it? It seems that way.

“I don’t think Leeds would have gone into the market to get a loan player so young if it wasn’t for the long-term. I think the loan is a view to buy obviously because right now you’ve got to be realistic if we didn’t go up, he might be going back to his parent club.

“Where we are right now in the league and now he’s getting the opportunity, I can only see that loan move becoming permanent.”

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t due back in action until the 2nd May when they host relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic in a game they’ll be expected to come away with three points from.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Whelan here.

Meslier is clearly enjoying life with Leeds United, and I think he’d be a more than good enough option to be challenging Kiko Casilla for his starting spot even if the Whites were playing their football in the Premier League this term.

He’s hardly put a foot wrong when he’s been involved in the first team, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Meslier dislodge Casilla as Leeds’ first choice goalkeeper in the near future.

It seems as though it’ll only be a matter of time before Leeds make his loan deal a permanent one heading towards the summer transfer window.