Former Leeds United man delivers strong verdict on suggestion of scrapping Championship season

Alex Bruce has slammed the idea of Leeds United being denied promotion after calls for the football season to be scrapped.

Matches up and down the country have been suspended until April 3 as a result of the ongoing health scare that has swept the world over recent weeks.

As a result, a large number of sporting events have been suspended or cancelled with health and safety very much the priority for the foreseeable future.

While EFL fixtures are due to resume at the start of April, it’s a real possibility that further matches could be suspended depending on how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Some have suggested that this season’s league campaigns should be scrapped altogether – however according to Bruce the idea of the campaign being deemed redundant is unthinkable.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce said: “I think if you’re going to cancel it you can’t just dismiss the league table as it stands.

“How many games have there been, 30-something? The thought of just letting people off the hook in terms of relegations and not granting a club like Leeds United promotion…

“If they are going to shut the leagues down, if they’re going to shut it down, they either make a definite decision on what they’re going to do in with promotions and relegations.”

The verdict

The threat of coronavirus is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the cancelled fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.