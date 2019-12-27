Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen would tempted a move to Elland Road in the upcoming January window.

Bowen has arguably been one of the Championship’s players of the season this term with 17 league goals in 24 matches for the Tigers and has been heavily linked with a move away from the KCOM Stadium this January.

As well as a list of Premier League clubs such as West Ham United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa reportedly interested in the winger, it has also been reported (Sunday Mirror, 15/12, p72) that Leeds United are also lining up a bid for the Hull City man.

Speaking exclusively to motleedsnews.com, Robinson said that although Leeds will be a huge draw for the Hull City man, it is hard to see the Whites signing anyone of his calibre this January window.

“Leeds are a huge club, it’s a draw for anybody, but of course it would be a big draw for a player like Bowen who’s playing in the Championship – especially with the potential to play in the Premier League,” Robinson said on Friday.

“However, I just can’t see it,” Robinson continued, “Leeds simply just haven’t got the funds to buy a player like Bowen at the moment, unless some cash comes in.”

Asked on whether Leeds could go up without any January signings, Robinson said: “Absolutely, they’re more than strong enough to go up with what they’ve got.”

It would be difficult to see Hull wanting to sell Bowen to a Championship rival, and Robinson seemingly agrees.

“Hull City aren’t going to want to let him go to a Championship rival on loan and I just don’t think that there’s any way that Leeds can be looking at buying anybody of that ilk at the moment,” the former Leeds shot-stopper added.

The Verdict

As much as an amazing coup Bowen would be for the Whites, it is hard to disagree with Robinson here.

Leeds have rigorously stuck to financial fair play regulations and it is hard to envisage the Elland Road hierarchy breaking the bank in the January window.

Bowen looks destined for the Premier League and Hull will be able to command a fee £20M plus, something that just seems unrealistic whilst United remain in the Championship.

Leeds have a good handful of talented wingers including Helder Costa and Jack Harrison who Bielsa will most likely feel can do the job for the side in the second-half of the season.