Former Leeds United man assesses club’s chances in transfer tussle for Man United ace

Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has claimed he would be “very, very surprised” if the club are able to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero after their interest emerged last week.

According to ESPN, Leeds are competing with Everton to sign Romero who is currently David de Gea’s understudy at Old Trafford, with the Argentina international having made just 59 appearances since joining United back in 2015.

Romero’s situation is reportedly being monitored by the Elland Road hierarchy as they prepare for their long-awaited Premier League return, with Leeds having already signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a permanent deal this summer.

However, former Whites centre-back Bruce has now poured cold water on Leeds’ apparent interest in the goalkeeper by claiming it is unlikely that United would sell Romero to the Yorkshire side given the two clubs’ historic rivalry.

“I’d be very, very surprised if Manchester United sell a player to Leeds United, the rivalry is there and it always will be there,” he told Football Insider.

“I think it will certainly raise a few eyebrows if it did happen, but I’d be very surprised if that happened.

“Obviously, you can understand if Romero wants to go and get first-team football. He’s a top goalkeeper but I’d be very surprised if he signs for Leeds because of where he comes from.”

Kiko Casilla was Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of the season before he was handed an eight-game ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko, with the on-loan Meslier occupying the sticks during the final run-in before then sealing his permanent move.

Can you score 14/14 in this end-of-season Leeds United quiz?

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

The Verdict

It would represent an excellent piece of business if Leeds could lure Romero to Elland Road, with the Argentine being able to offer elite-level experience to Marcelo Bielsa’s side while adding plenty of quality to the goalkeeping department.

There can be no doubt Meslier has shown really promising signs during his stint between the sticks, but it may be slightly too soon for the 20-year-old to play regular Premier League football next season as he still acclimatises to English football.

This means Romero looks the likely choice to occupy the number-one spot if he moves to Leeds – particularly with Casilla facing an uncertain future – and Romero would surely be intrigued by the possibility of regular top-flight action.