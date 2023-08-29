Former Leeds United coach and translator Andres Clavijo has revealed insight into his "very intense" and "very enjoyable" time under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

The Colombian was a firm fan favourite during his time at Elland Road but left Leeds in 2022 and has recently joined A-League side Central Coast Mariners as an analyst and coaching assistant.

Clavijo penned a heartfelt message to supporters of the Yorkshire club when he left alongside Bielsa in February 2022, having clearly felt a close connection with supporters during his Leeds stint.

On Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you for the overwhelming messages of support. I am sad to report that I too will be leaving the club alongside Marcelo and the rest of his staff.

"It has been an incredible 2 years at the club. I was treated as one of your own from the first moment, and I am immensely grateful for that. The club and the fans will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to all the staff, players, and fans for some unforgettable memories."

Andres Clavijo's insight on working under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United

Clavijo's appointment as the newest addition to Central Coast's coaching team was confirmed earlier today and the subject of working under Bielsa at Leeds has come up straight away.

Speaking to the A-League club's media team, the former Whites coach was pressed on his journey in the game so far.

He said: "Initially I started off as an analyst at QPR then I did a bit of statistics work and scouting before I joined up with Marcelo at Leeds United where I was a translator and analyst."

On working under Bielsa at Leeds he added: "It was an amazing time. I had an amazing four years there. Obviously, got promoted to the Premier League. Very intense, very enjoyable - learned loads from Marcelo and everybody else there.

"Yeah, a really, really good time."

Clavijo's move to Central Coast is his first role outside Europe and is, in part, due to the relationship that he has developed with head coach Nick Montgomery.

Asked why he's headed Down Under, he explained: "After the success that you've had over the last two seasons with [Sergio Raimundo] and [Nick Montgomery]. I obviously have a relationship with [Montgomery], we spoke and I talked about wanting to come here and help them progress, help to continue the success so yeah that's why I'm here."

He added: "I actually reached out to him on Instagram and he got back to me. We met up in London and we've built up a really good relationship. Yeah, I'm really excited to be here and to contribute to help the team maintain its success."

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez credits Marcelo Bielsa

Clavijo is not the only person to have credited Bielsa this weekend as Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez revealed after his match-winning display against Newcastle United that he's been talking to the Uruguay boss recently.

He said (via Sport890): "Bielsa showed me some things that seem positive to improve. I hope to meet him next week and give my best for the team."

Nunez added: "Some things he thinks are better. Like, when the opposing team is behind, not to run in front of the second centre-back: to run behind so that he loses the mark. It was a very good chat with him. It's a new stage with the national team and I hope it goes well."