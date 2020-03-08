Former Leeds United favourite delivers passionate promotion message

Vinnie Jones has sent out a passionate tweet after his former club Leeds United took another big step towards promotion this weekend.

The Whites comfortably beat Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield 2-0 at Elland Road and that result, combined with Fulham dropping points at Bristol City, means Leeds are seven points clear of third place with just nine games to play.

And, to top off what was a great day, Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved back to the top of the Championship after West Brom were also held to a draw.

Therefore, it was a significant day for Leeds and Jones, who was part of the 1989/90 side that won promotion to the top-flight, took to Twitter to deliver a confident message.

“Get ready Premiership, here come Leeds Utd, 30 years later but just as sweet! 💪🏼”

The latest win made it five wins in a row for Leeds and they have kept clean sheets in all of those victories as well.

Bielsa’s men are back in action when they face a tough trip to play-off chasing Cardiff City next week.

The verdict

There will still be some Leeds fans who are refusing to get carried away as we know how they’ve fallen away in the past but the reality is that this team are flying right now.

Jones clearly recognises that and most observers will agree that promotion feels inevitable.

It’s also good for the fans to see that the tough former midfielder still has a lot of love for the club after his successful season with them during his career.

