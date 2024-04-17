Highlights Leading both Leeds and Watford, Javi Gracia's English football journey had its highs and lows, but left a lasting positive impression.

Both Leeds United and Watford have got through plenty of managers in recent seasons.

It is perhaps not surprising therefore, that certain individuals will have taken charge of both clubs at some point in recent years.

Indeed, one person who has held managerial roles at both Elland Road and Vicarage Road, is Javi Gracia.

The two clubs are to date, the Spaniard's only experience in English football, and despite the challenges he faced, it seems as though they did leave him with a positive impression of the game in this country.

Some tough times for Gracia in England

Gracia's first taste of English football came in January 2018, when he replaced Marco Silva as Watford manager.

The Spaniard took Watford to a 14th place finish in the Premier League by the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Following that, Gracia then guided the Hornets to 11th in the top-flight of English football during the 2018/19 season, while also reaching the FA Cup final for only the second time in their history.

However, he was then sacked by Watford in September 2019, with the Hornets bottom of the Premier League, having taken just one point from their opening four games.

Eventually, Gracia would return to England late last season, when he was appointed as manager of Leeds United as they battled to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

That though, did not exactly work out for the Spaniard. Despite winning three of his first six games in charge, Gracia than failed to win any of his next six games, before being sacked with Leeds 17th in the Premier League, just a point clear of the bottom three.

Javi Gracia managerial record in England - stats from Transfermarkt Club Games Won Drawn Lost Points per Game Watford 66 25 12 29 1.32 Leeds United 12 3 2 7 0.92

But even with everything that went on, Gracia still has fond memories of his time in England.

Speaking about his time in England managing Watford and Leeds, the 53-year-old was quoted by Sport Witness as telling AS: "I have had the privilege of being able to enjoy the experience of training there in two teams and the memory is unforgettable.

"It was a wonderful time for me and my family, including my three children. Everything there is fantastic."

Mixed seasons for Leeds and Watford

Leeds were of course unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League following the sacking of Gracia last season.

As a result, they now find themselves alongside Watford in the Championship, although they are challenging for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Whites currently sit third in the table, while Watford are currently 15th, out of contention for both promotion and relegation.

Gracia may now be a name to keep an eye on

It seems there may be an argument on the back of this that followers of English football should be listening out for the name of Gracia looking ahead to the future.

Judging by these comments, the Spaniard is still a big fan of football in England, and would therefore no doubt be open to returning to the country again in the years to come.

While things did not always work out for him in the Premier League with these two clubs, Gracia did still show some signs of promise with regards to what he may be able to do in England.

That was perhaps best exemplified by the remarkable run to the FA Cup final that he took Watford on.

Beyond that, Gracia has also been out of work since his departure from Leeds, meaning he could be a quick and affordable appointment for clubs who may be interested in the 53-year-old.

With that in mind, it would be interesting to see if Gracia is someone who will return to England again at some point, on the back of his spells with Leeds and Watford.