Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City player Sol Bamba is "under consideration" for the Sunderland job, according to TEAMtalk.

The Black Cats are searching for a permanent replacement for Tony Mowbray after he was relieved of his duties last week.

Mowbray defied the odds by leading Sunderland to the Championship play-offs last season but there was always a feeling that he may be a short-term solution and that the club chiefs would prefer a younger coach.

A recent barren run saw the North East club part ways with the 60-year-old and the search for his replacement is now on.

Sol Bamba in the running for Sunderland job

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bamba is one of the names currently under consideration for the Sunderland job.

It is understood that owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are keen to go in a new direction with the appointment of Mowbray's replacement, opting for a younger, up-and-coming coach.

Bamba, 38, appears to fit the profile and is said to be looking to step into management after previously serving as an assistant to Sabri Lamouchi at Cardiff City.

Among the other names that are reportedly on the Black Cats' radar are 31-year-old Reims boss Will Still and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, 37.

Given the success of the Tractor Boys, who are top of the Championship as things stand and on course to return to the Premier League this season, it never felt realistic that McKenna would leave Portman Road to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

Still is an ambitious target and, according to The Guardian, is considering taking the job after holding talks with Louis-Dreyfus.

Interim boss Mike Dodds may also be an option that the club consider after the excellent job he has done since Mowbray's departure. Under Dodds, a former academy coach that appears popular amongst the current playing squad, Sunderland have beaten fellow promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United in back-to-back games.

Sol Bamba would represent a risky appointment

It seems strange to talk of a lack of experience when discussing Bamba, who made more than 400 senior appearances in a playing career spent in Ligue 1, the Turkish Super Lig, the Premier League, the EFL and the Scottish Premiership, but that would clearly be a concern when it comes to management and coaching.

The Black Cats are targetting up-and-coming candidates but the 38-year-old, who hung his boots up in January 2023, only has a brief spell at Cardiff on his coaching CV while the likes of Still and Dodds have more in that area to fall back on. It would seem a risk to hand him the reigns when a promotion push is possible for Sunderland this season.

That said, Samba is very well regarded in the game and given Speakman's judgement in terms of transfers and previous appointments, if the Frenchman is deemed to be the right candidate, then he will be fully deserving of his chance.