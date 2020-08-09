Former Leeds United ace delivers verdict as seven-goal winger is linked with Elland Road move

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has given his verdict on Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, with his former club reportedly interested in signing the wide man this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown was insistent that Wilson is good enough to remain in the Premier League next term, despite being part of the Bournemouth squad relegated to the Premier League this season.

The Sun reported recently that Leeds were interested in snapping up the winger on a permanent deal this summer, although competition remains fierce with Newcastle and Aston Villa both keen as well.

“Will he be in the Championship on loan again or will he move? The answer someone said to me straight away is ‘he will be in the Premier League,'” Brown said on Wilson’s future.

“He’s a respected guy in football and he firmly believes that Harry Wilson will be in the Premier League next year.

“There will be plenty of clubs looking at him and he’s got great ability. He’s still learning as well but he’s only going in the right direction, that’s for sure.”

Last season saw Wilson net seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances, including a couple of trademark stunners from free-kicks, and Leeds fans will be hoping to see some for themselves next season.

Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to strengthen his squad this summer after The Whites made their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The verdict

I agree with Brown, Wilson was one of Bournemouth’s best players and with seven goals to his name in a poor side, he should definitely be staying in the top-flight.

With Pablo Hernandez reaching the end of his career and Jack Harrison unproven in the Premier League, it is easy to see the appeal of Wilson and he is definitely someone who would cause a lot of excitement at Elland Road next season.

It may come down to who is more willing to splash out. Liverpool will not be in a rush to sell and with three big clubs interested, the fee could rise quickly.