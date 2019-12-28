Former Leeds striker blasts team’s performance during 1-1 draw with Preston

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has slammed the club’s first-half performance during the 1-1 draw with Preston which he claims was the worst display he has seen from the Whites in recent times.

The Elland Road outfit started the game slowly before seeing Preston’s Alan Browne score the opening goal of the match, and it took an 89th-minute equaliser from Stuart Dallas to rescue a point for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds are sitting now sitting eight points clear in the Championship automatic promotion zone, but they are now without a win in their last three matches following a 3-3 draw with Cardiff and the 2-1 defeat to Fulham prior to the Preston result.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan has now claimed the opening 30 minutes represented the worst Leeds display he has seen for some time, while he criticised the Whites’ passing and intensity during a disappointing start to the match.

“By far the worst performance in 30 minutes I can remember watching for a very long time. Very disjointed, all over the place, looked like strangers at times,” he said.

“The passing was slack, no intensity to the game, couldn’t put two or three passes together and it was almost like they were waiting for Preston to score before they kicked into action.

“Watching it, it was dire, it really was such a bad performance for the first half an hour. If we’d have carried on that way, we’d have lost by two or three. I can only look at that as two points dropped.”

Bielsa will now be looking for a response from his side when they travel to face Birmingham on Sunday, while they must then prepare for a crucial top-two clash with West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s Day.

The Verdict

The fact Leeds started so poorly against Preston would have come as a concern given their recent run of disappointing results, but the Whites’ eventual fight-back should see them head into the Birmingham clash with much greater confidence.

It is now so important that Leeds secure three points against the Blues to put an end to their current slide, as they cannot afford to head into the all-important clash with West Brom on the back of a four-game winless run.

The Whites are now in an excellent position to seal promotion to the Premier League following their impressive first half of the season, and it is critical they come out of the festive period with their top-two hopes firmly in tact.