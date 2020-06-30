Former Leeds star enthuses over potential bargain summer signing

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has revealed his excitement at the potential for Jack Harrison to join the Whites on a permanent basis.

The same outlet reported not so long ago that Leeds are willing to pay £8m to Manchester City to keep the winger at the club past the end of this season and Whelan appears to like the sound of that proposal.

He said:

“He is doing so well for Leeds United.

“£8million is a great price. A bargain price! It is like going to the pound shop. Leeds are getting a great deal.

“A player of that ability who is of a fantastic age who is only going to learn and get better – an absolute steal. It really is for £8million.”

The Whites have seen Harrison prove a real star this season in their challenge for promotion and the progress he has made under Marcelo Bielsa is clear for all to see.

Getting into the Manchester City side is going to be very hard indeed, though, and you’d think he’d be open to playing for the Whites next season – particularly if they are in the Premier League.

The Verdict

For that kind of fee, Leeds would be well advised to make a move for Harrison to make him a bonafide United player.

City obviously have him on their books but you get the feeling a stay with Leeds would be best for his career as he has shown great strides of late.

His performance against Fulham was superb and more of that would make him a bargain at £8m.