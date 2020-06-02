Former Leeds man issues Whites warning over promotion hopes

Quoted by Sky Sports, former Leeds United manager Kevin Blackwell has said that the current Whites squad must earn the right to be promoted to the Premier League and must not let the crumblings of the past impact them in the run-in.

The Whites have been exceptional this season in the Sky Bet Championship, that is clear to see, but we’ve seen them start well before and then fall away when it really matters.

There will be hope that, this time, the squad is battle-hardened and ready to finish the job, though, and Blackwell hopes that they can achieve just that – but says they must put any anxiety to bed and earn the right to be in the top flight on the pitch.

He said:

“The Premier League, for Leeds, is the Holy Grail that they’ve been after now for years.

“Nobody has got the right to be there but a club that deserves to be there is Leeds. It’s an unbelievable football club, the set-up, the supporters – everything.

“It’s all geared for the Premier League but they have to earn the right to be there. In the back of their minds, they’ll know they’ve slipped up in quite a few seasons.

“That’s why these games have to be played. I don’t think you can do it on a points-per-game basis. It’s alright looking back but going forward, Leeds have never been great finishers at the end of a season.”

The Verdict

Blackwell nearly returned the Whites to the Premier League not long after they left it after a loss to Watford in the 2006 play-off final.

There has been plenty of ups and downs since then at the club, of course, but they seem best equipped to finally seal the job this season, and will hope that they can do so, how they always wanted to, on the pitch.