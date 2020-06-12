Former Leeds man identifies main issue that could hamper promotion charge

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has said that an empty Elland Road could be the only thing that hampers Leeds in their charge for promotion in the coming weeks.

Whites fans are going to be hoping that their players hit the ground running at the restart of the campaign as they look to get themselves back into the Premier League, but none of them are going to be able to see it first hand at a stadium.

Indeed, it is a pretty bittersweet moment that they are heading for promotion but they can’t celebrate in the ground and supporters will just hope that the Whites get the job done.

For Alex Bruce, though, it is the lack of support that could derail things as they try to get over the line, though he does think that they will eventually be fine regardless.

The former defender said:

“I think the biggest obstacle for me, for those Leeds players, is playing in an empty stadium.

“The biggest issue will be not having that support behind them at Elland Road, right behind them and who can suck the ball into the back of the net when you need that 12th man.

“For them supporters not to be there will be the biggest obstacle for Leeds to get over the line. It’ll be difficult but I think they’ve got enough.”

The Verdict

Elland Road can produce a hell of an atmosphere when the natives are at it and you would have expected fever pitch levels in the run-in in a normal campaign.

That’s been taken away from the club, though, and now supporters and players alike will just be hoping that they can get the job done as efficiently as possible.