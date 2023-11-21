Highlights Archie Gray has earned recognition from top clubs like Liverpool and Everton due to his breakthrough season with Leeds United.

Gray's versatility as a defensive midfielder and right-sided full-back has drawn comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite interest from other clubs, Gray could potentially remain with Leeds United and has indicated his commitment to the club.

Archie Gray is one man who has earned recognition from clubs way higher than where his boyhood club Leeds United currently find themselves, as he enjoys a breakthrough season in the Championship.

The three-time England U19 international has played every minute of all but two of Leeds' opening 16 Championship outings, despite not making a senior appearance prior to the opening day 2-2 draw against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Throughout his breakthrough campaign, Gray has shown maturity beyond his years as a result of keeping many senior figures out of the side when featuring as a defensive-minded midfielder, or more recently, as a right-sided full-back.

Which sides are linked with a move for Archie Gray?

The most notable report linking the 17-year-old with a move away from West Yorkshire came earlier in November, when the Daily Mail touted that Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool had Gray on their radar.

As a result of his versatility, Gray has been likened to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the report stating that the Reds are willing to plot a move for his services in next summer's transfer window, which could cost around the region of £40m.

The report also states links to Liverpool's city rivals Everton, as well as Crystal Palace, who have a good recent record of developing EFL youngsters such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Could Archie Gray remain a Leeds United player?

Whilst the report will ultimately cause some concern with Leeds supporters, they will be comforted by another recent report by Football Insider that states the youngster could still pledge his future commitments to the Elland Road club, who are looking to act fast before any transfer saga with Liverpool has the chance to develop in the coming months.

This comes just eight months after Gray signed his first professional contract with the club, which is currently set to expire in 2025.

"Great news..." - Former Leeds man issues verdict on potential stance

Carlton Palmer, who played 103 times as a defender for Leeds between 1994 and 1997, believes that the reports emerging that have revealed that Gray could still pledge his long-term commitments to Leeds is great news for all concerned.

"Leeds United are confident that Archie Gray - the 17-year-old prodigy - will commit his future to the club, despite interest from top clubs at home and abroad." The pundit exclusively told FLW.

"Leeds have slapped a whooping £30-40m price tag on the young man's head." Palmer continued.

"But in a massive boost for the club in their quest to reclaim their Premier League status once again, Gray has given the club the indication that he's happy where he is, and wants to continue his footballing education at Leeds United under Daniel Farke.

"This is great news for the manager, the club and the supporters." He concluded.

What is the ideal scenario for Archie Gray?

Having only just started his senior career, the fact he's already being linked with the likes of Liverpool will do the young man's confidence no harm whatsoever, and it's understandable that if a bid came in it would be hard to turn down.

For the time being, Gray just needs to focus on the continuation of his development and maturity, which has got off to a great start as he's played an under the radar role in Leeds' major surge towards the automatic promotion places.