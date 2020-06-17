Former Leeds ace makes bold Whites prediction for opening Cardiff game

Quoted by MOT Leeds, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has predicted that the Whites will beat Cardiff City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, with a 3-1 scoreline.

The Whites have been excellent this season and are going to get the chance to get themselves back into the Premier League on the pitch, as the campaign gets ready to kick-off once more in the second tier.

Indeed, the Whites and West Brom are the pair to beat and the onus will be on the duo to get the hammer down and pull away from those behind them, offering them no hope of getting into the top two.

Leeds travel to Cardiff this weekend, then, and former stopper Robinson thinks that they are going to run out fairly comfortable winners.

He said:

“I think Leeds will win 3-1.

“Vulnerability at set plays could come into it, but I think they’ve got too much for Cardiff.

“I think they win 3-1. It’s a tough start for Leeds with Cardiff first and then Fulham at Elland Road on Sunday but I think they’ll get it done.

“The good thing for Leeds is that, failing that, they’ve got some easy fixtures coming up afterwards.”

The Verdict

Neil Harris will be bang up for getting a result against Leeds with Cardiff close to a play-off place at the moment, but the Whites could well have enough.

Both sides will be rested but a lack of match fitness will come into it and it remains to be seen who is going to deal with things best.

Clearly, though, Robinson reckons his former side are going to have the upper hand in the Welsh capital.