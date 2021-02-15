Former Ipswich Town man weighs in on current situation with strong message

Darren Bent has called for ‘change’ at Ipswich Town as the fans stepped up their protests against boss Paul Lambert.

What exactly is going on at @IpswichTown , flares , protests the lot clearly something isn’t right , this club holds a special place in my heart and at the heart of that club are some of the nicest people you could ever meet, when there not happy clearly there needs to be change — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) February 15, 2021

A defeat to Peterborough last week continued the Tractor Boys’ dismal record against the better sides in League One, and it leaves the team 12th in the table, although they do have games in hand on many of the sides above them.

Nevertheless, those results, combined with the style of play, has seen Lambert come in for serious criticism, with fans recently showing their displeasure at the training ground.

And, it prompted Bent, who is now a pundit, to comment on Twitter, as he seemed to understand the fans anger.

“What exactly is going on at Ipswich Town? Flares, protests, the lot. Clearly something isn’t right, this club holds a special place in my heart, and at the heart of that club are some of the nicest people you could ever meet. When they’re not happy clearly there needs to be change.”

Bent started out at Portman Road before going on to have an excellent career, that saw him feature for Tottenham, Aston Villa and Sunderland among others, as well as playing for England.

The verdict

The mood around Ipswich has been awful for some time now, and there is an anger with the owner as well as the manager.

In fairness, you can understand why the support are so annoyed right now. Given the resources he has for the third tier, Lambert should be doing more and the fact they’re in mid-table is not good enough.

The fact Bent has felt the need to comment shows just how bad things are, but you can’t imagine it’s going to force Marcus Evans into making a change.

