Former Ipswich Town man urges club to turn to experienced figure after Paul Cook’s dismissal

Darren Ambrose believes that Neil Warnock should be named as the new Ipswich Town boss after they sacked Paul Cook last night.

In my opinion Neil Warnock would get Ipswich promoted THIS season so he would be my first choice, but whoever comes into that club has a massive opportunity to turn things around and bring some positivity back 🔵⚪️#itfc — Darren Ambrose (@DarrenAmbrose84) December 5, 2021

The former Wigan chief oversaw a remarkably busy summer under the new ownership that left many thinking that the Tractor Boys were favourites for promotion from League One this season.

However, as we approach the halfway mark of the campaign, the Suffolk outfit sit 11th in the table and they were held in the FA Cup by Barrow yesterday.

Therefore, the club made the call to remove Cook, with the hierarchy now searching for a replacement.

And, taking to Twitter, Ambrose, who came through the ranks at Portman Road and had three different spells as a player, made it clear that he feels Warnock is the ideal candidate to take the club back up.

“In my opinion Neil Warnock would get Ipswich promoted THIS season so he would be my first choice, but whoever comes into that club has a massive opportunity to turn things around and bring some positivity back.”

The verdict

This is a big appointment for Ipswich and it will be interesting to see who they go for.

Promotion this season isn’t totally out of the question and if the board are looking for someone who can make an instant impact then Warnock would be an ideal fit because he has shown regularly that he can deliver in the Football League.

But, given his age, he isn’t a long-term answer, so the club may want to go in a different direction. Either way, it’s a massive decision facing the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.