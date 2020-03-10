Former Ipswich Town man reacts to Neil Warnock speculation

Kieron Dyer doesn’t expect Neil Warnock to become the next Ipswich Town boss and suggested he wouldn’t the right solution to their problems right now.

The former midfielder, who made over 100 appearances for the Tractor Boys, was helping the youth team but he departed in the summer as he looked for a senior coaching role in the game.

However, he still takes a real interest in his local club and the East Anglian Daily Times reveal how he told BBC Suffolk that Warnock wouldn’t be the right fit – after reports suggested the experienced boss could replace Paul Lambert.

“I just can’t see how it’s feasible. I think it would be very expensive to sack the manager, sack all his staff and then bring in Neil Warnock who I think, even though I love the guy, I think he’d be a short-term fix.

“I know the club are looking at a long-term plan, so I don’t see how it would be feasible. I don’t know what Marcus (Evans) is thinking though.”

A disastrous 2020 has seen Ipswich drop from automatic promotion contenders down to 10th and a top six finish looks highly unlikely as they are seven points behind sixth and have played more games than every side above them.

The verdict

Firstly, you can understand why Ipswich fans are not happy with Lambert because their form over the past few months has been unacceptable.

So, the idea of bringing in Warnock will appeal to many but as Dyer points out, there are also plenty of reasons why he wouldn’t make sense.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see what happens over the coming weeks and months as Lambert’s job must be under threat despite the lengthy contract he signed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.