Former Hull City and West Brom star Robert Koren has spoken out following the Tigers' decision to sack former boss Liam Rosenior last month.

Three weeks after sacking the 39-year-old, the Tigers appointed German boss Tim Walter, who recently guided Hamburg to a 4th place finish in Bundesliga 2, five points behind the promotion play-off position.

Rosenior initially became the Tigers boss back in November 2022, when he was initially tasked with keeping the club in the second tier, a test he passed with flying colours as the Yorkshire outfit finished 15th in the table at the end of the 2022/23 season, 14 points clear of danger.

But by the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, Hull had loftier ambitions after completing eye-catching signings such as the loan capture of Luton Town man Ryan Giles, who had previously impressed in the Championship with the likes of Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

In January, the Tigers went on to sign Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho, as well as Burnley ace Anass Zaroury, as Ilicali placed play-off expectations on Rosenior's shoulders.

The decision to relieve the 39-year-old of his duties was a divisive one after he guided the side he used to play for from a lower mid-table position to the brink of the top-six spots.

Robert Koren issues Hull City, Rosenior verdict

A few weeks on from Rosenior's sacking, former Tigers and West Brom midfielder Robert Koren said: "I recently went to Hull to watch them play against Leicester and I chatted to Liam for about 30 minutes because we used to play together.

"They had a really good style, but unfortunately they finished outside the top six, which was the target.

"Of course, I'm not happy because I know Liam and he did a great job.

"They played a really good style of football, and it was a joy to watch.

"I’m sad to see Liam leave the club, and I'm sure he will find the right place where he can continue with his coaching.

"Hull City have a goal of being in the Premier League, and it’s 50/50 whether you improve after changing your manager.

"But definitely there will be some good players coming in, some new players coming in, and they will try to build a better atmosphere in the dressing room.

"If they get this team spirit, they can bounce back as well and do even better next year."

Rosenior isn't rushing into a new job

Despite his recent dismissal, Rosenior's stock is still high, and last month Football Insider linked the former Tigers and Derby boss with a move to Sunderland, who have not had a manager for over 100 days, after sacking Michael Beale back in February.

But the 39-year-old does not appear to be rushing into anything, as TalkSport revealed that just nine days after he was sacked by the Tigers, he turned down an approach from Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims went on to appoint Wayne Rooney, whose last managerial spell at Birmingham City ended in disaster as he was relieved of his duties in January, while the Blues were eventually relegated as a consequence, in part, of their woeful form under the management of the former England striker.

Rosenior guided the Tigers to a seventh place finish in the Championship just three years after the club's promotion back from League One, and as the summer goes on, he is unlikely to be short of further job offers in the second tier.