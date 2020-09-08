Former Huddersfield player keen to return to the club on loan

Benfica winger Chris Willock is interested in rejoining Huddersfield Town on loan with his current club hoping to resolve his future by the end of the week, according to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Terriers – scoring twice in his 14 Championship appearances for the club.

According to a report from A Bola, Benfica are hoping to resolve the situation with three ‘surplus’ players by the end of the week.

The report claims that both Willock and Pedro Pereira, who spent last season with Bristol City, could be set to return to those clubs on loan this term.

It is understood that the 22-year-old is interested in rejoining the Terriers on loan.

Willock is a product of the Arsenal academy but left the north London club to join Benfica in July 2017.

He was sent out on loan to the Championship twice last term and it appears he could be set for another spell in the English second tier.

The Verdict

Huddersfield look set to be a very different prospect this season with one of Marcelo Bielsa’s disciples, Carlos Corberan, taking charge.

Willock showed glimpses of his quality last season and I think bringing him back to the club for the 2020/21 campaign could be a smart bit of business.

There are question marks over the quality of Huddersfield’s squad at the moment and though he’s raw, the 22-year-old could be just the sort of x-factor player they might need.