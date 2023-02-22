Former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager in frame for Colchester United job

Former Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley is in pole position to land the Colchester United manager’s job.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the 44-year-old is considered the leading candidate to fill the vacancy.

Championship club Queens Park Rangers’ decision to sack Neil Critchley has had a trickle down effect across the EFL and as such, the U’s are now seeking a new boss.

Indeed, with Critchley being replaced by Gareth Ainsworth at Loftus Road, Wycombe Wanderers turned to now former Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield to fill their void, leaving the League Two outfit seeking a new boss.

Cowley has not long been out of a job having only been recently relived of his duties at Portsmouth last month but is said to have admirers at the JobServe Community Stadium.

After a difficult run of form, the club took the decision to relieve him of his duties following Pompey’s 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic on New Year’s Day.

Cowley had been at the club since 2021 but was unable to guide them to a play-off place, narrowly missing out after taking over at the back end of 21/22 (8th) and last season in 22/23 (10th).

Pompey had dropped to 12th at the time of Cowley’s dismissal and following that Charlton defeat.

Cowley too previously managed Huddersfield Town.

The 44-year-old spent a single campaign at the club in 2019/20 and led The Terriers to 18th place in the division.

Colchester United currently sit 19th in the League Two standings.

The Verdict

This would be a really good appointment for Colchester United.

In all honesty, it would be a bit of a coup for the club to land a name such as Cowley in my opinion.

If indeed the 44-year-old does come in, he will need to hit the ground running.

The club are currently nine points points clear of the drop zone and with just 13 games to go, a few more victories should see the side safe this season.

A few losses, however, and the club will be nervously looking over their shoulders.

They’ve been put in a tough spot at this stage of the season but it’s important Colchester get this hire right.